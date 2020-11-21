Gordon Ramsay Donated to MasterChef Junior Ben Watkins’ Cancer Battle

“MasterChef Junior” choose Gordon Ramsay donated $50,000 to assist late contestant Ben Watkins’ most cancers therapy again in August, Selection has confirmed. Watkins died on Monday from a uncommon type of most cancers, known as angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, on the Lurie Youngsters’s Hospital of Chicago. He was 14.

Ramsay and fellow “MasterChef Junior” contestants despatched Watkins a heartfelt video message in August as effectively, cheering him on whereas he was present process most cancers therapy and inspiring individuals to donate to his GoFundMe.

“For those who can beat me within the ‘MasterChef Junior’ kitchen, belief me, you’ll be able to beat this,” Ramsay mentioned within the video. “God bless, and plenty of love, buddy.”

Watkins competed in Season 6 of “MasterChef Junior,” ending within the high 18 spots when he was simply 11 years previous. He was identified with angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma two years later when he was 13.

On Monday, Watkins’ household shared a press release on his GoFundMe web page, saying his demise. The web page has at the moment raised greater than $200,000 for his medical prices.

“When Ben’s uncommon sickness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of affection he obtained from each nook of the globe — particularly right here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana. We can’t thank this group sufficient for holding our household up in prayer and for all that you just’ve carried out,” the household’s assertion mentioned. “Ben suffered greater than his share in his 14 years on this Earth, however we take solace in that his struggling is lastly over and in that, ultimately, Ben knew he was cherished by so many.”