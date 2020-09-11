Gordon Ramsay to host new BBC prime time game show Bank Balance

Gordon Ramsay could also be finest identified for his work as a star chef, however he’s about to step right into a new position in his subsequent BBC One collection: game show host.

Ramsay has been confirmed because the host of Bank Balance, a new collection which was devised and produced by the chef’s manufacturing firm Studio Ramsay and can air in a prime time slot on BBC One.

Precise particulars in regards to the nature of the show haven’t been revealed however it’s described as a “high-stakes, high-pressure, game show” that sees contestants try to construct a fortune for themselves utilizing “precision data and nerve” whereas dealing with the danger of shedding all their cash instantly.

Ramsay definitely appears excited in regards to the show, saying, “That is going to be actually epic. It’s such an intense game with a lot jeopardy to win huge and lose even larger, the place the distinction between failure and success is all the time within the stability.

“I’m so pleased to be working with the improbable workforce on the BBC and can’t wait to get within the studio and begin stacking these gold bars!

In the meantime, the BBC’s Controller of Leisure Commissioning, Kate Phillips, stated, “Bank Balance is a superb format the place contestants want to stability nerve with data. And Gordon might be a formidable and unforgettable host.”

The collection will start filming later this yr.

Earlier this yr, the BBC introduced one other new show that includes the celeb chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Meals Stars, however it’s understood that collection has now been postponed till 2021.

