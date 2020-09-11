Gordon Ramsay to Produce and Host BBC Game Present, ‘Financial institution Steadiness’

Superstar chef Gordon Ramsay, via his multimedia manufacturing firm Studio Ramsay, has inked a cope with the BBC to produce and host the studio’s first ever primetime recreation present.

Whereas Ramsay has hosted and judged loads of cooking reveals over time, from “MasterChef” to “Hell’s Kitchen,” it will mark his first outing as a recreation present host.

“Financial institution Steadiness” is described as a “high-stakes, high-pressure, recreation present the place contestants want each data and nerves to succeed, the place they’ll actually construct themselves a fortune or see it come crashing down immediately!”

Studio Ramsay is in discussions to deliver the sequence to U.S. viewers. The sequence is slated to start filming later this 12 months. Financial institution Steadiness was commissioned by Kate Phillips, BBC Controller of Leisure Commissioning. Jo Wallace is govt producing for the BBC.

The thought got here from Studio Ramsay’s, Fernando De Jesus, Tom Day, Sam Smaïl and Bronson Payne; the present is exec produced by Gordon Ramsay and chief inventive officer Lisa Edwards.

“That is going to be actually epic,” mentioned Ramsay. “It’s such an intense recreation with a lot jeopardy to win huge and lose even larger, the place the distinction between failure and success is all the time within the stability. I’m so blissful to be working with the incredible crew on the BBC and can’t wait to get within the studio and begin stacking these gold bars!”

BBC’s Phillips mentioned that it was “incredible” to have Ramsay internet hosting this new prime time recreation present, which “guarantees to take a look at nerve, accuracy and data in addition to entertain you.”