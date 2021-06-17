Gorgeous Maid Internet Sequence (2021) Rabbit Films: Solid, Watch On-line, Liberate Date, All Episodes, Actual Names

Gorgeous Maid is an Indian internet sequence from Rabbit Films. The Hindi language internet sequence unlock date is 14 June 2021. It’s to be had at the legit website online and Rabbit Films app to observe on-line. Naresh, Sanjana performs the lead forged within the sequence.

The plot revolves round a wealthy teenager. He’s uninterested in the loneliness and needs to revel in one thing particular. A brand new maid enters his existence and adjustments the whole lot. Will the particular moments exchange his existence?

Style: 18+, Drama

Liberate Date: 14 June 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Rabbit Films