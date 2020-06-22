Gorgeous Star Wars Fan Poster Unites Luke, Vader And Even An Older Anakin

View this publish on Instagram

That is by far essentially the most requested Break up collection paintings that I’ve ever made. Many people know in regards to the mythology of Star wars, of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. I began making this work with Luke and Vader, however then I assumed, why not present father and son collectively. I additionally made an older model of Anakin, with the hair and beard. I imply, what if he by no means turned to the darkish facet, I believe that’s the look he may’ve had in that alternate timeline. I additionally included the legendary duel of luke and vader, however I used the inside of Emperor Palpatine’s chamber from ‘Return of the Jedi’. This one took fairly some time, as y’all can see that I am not posting recurrently. I have been actually busy with work and fee items which might be nonetheless within the pipeline. So the content material making for my Instagram is kinda struggling for the time being. Apologies for the shortage of exercise. I hope y’all will like this one. . #lukeskywalker #anakinskywalker #starwars #returnofthejedi #revengeofthesith #darthvader #deathstar #jedi #sith #lucasarts #lucasfilm #disney #georgelucas #marvel #marvelcomics #digitalart #digitalpainting #artwork #artistsoninstagram #photoshop