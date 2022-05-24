Gorillas wanted to leave Spain. He is now looking for local partners to rethink his business

Less than a year ago, in June 2021, Gorillas, a great European rival of Glovo, landed in Spain promising deliveries in 10 minutes and complying with the Rider Law, having their couriers hired. Shortly before that, this Berlin-based startup had secured a $1 billion funding round. This morning has announced its closure. Now he says he wants to look at different strategic options.

From the beginning, the Gorillas offer was shown to be limited compared to that of other services of distribution like Glovo, Deliveroo or Just Eat, but that did not necessarily work against themsince it gave the client the certainty that his delivery would really arrive within the agreed period.

The company’s crisis is not only in Spain. This morning it was announced that it was leaving four markets in total (in addition to ours, Italy, Denmark and Belgium) and that laid off half of its staff located at the Berlin headquarters. While the dismissal is still present in the statement issued, regarding its activity in Spain, it now says that Italy, Spain, Denmark and Belgium, very attractive markets, are studying all possible strategic options for the Gorillas brand.

A complex global environment

Like many players on the startup and tech scene, “Gorillas currently working in a challenging global environment and complex”, has been one of the main explanations of the leaders of the startup that seems to indicate that the economic problems that the war in Ukraine has caused after the Russian invasion has affected.

The objective is to be profitable and, with this objective, will focus on its other markets: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States (where, according to their information, 90% of their business comes from).

It is known that there are about 300 layoffs from its headquarters. But taking into account that Gorillas has contracted delivery personnel, this possible change would also affect all the “riders” that the firm had in Spain. The landing of Gorillas here was in style, with more than 2,000 distributors and available in major cities. But without having even reached 11 months, the company of ultra-fast deliveries in 10 minutes has seen that its current model does not convince them.

According to statements published by La Vanguardia, Magdalena Szuszkiewicz, the general director in Spain, has said that “we are reorganizing our operations at a global level due to the demands of investors. They ask us to tighten our belt due to the fall of the balls and the complex global situation. local partner and a joint investment of 25 million euros, we will be able to achieve a positive Ebitda (gross profit) at the end of 2024″.

It should be said that although they have their workers hired, the specialized media outlet Sifted published that multiple Gorilla employees denounced the lack of security and the toxic culture of the company, also comparing it to the WeWork bubble.

In any case, as much as the Rider Law raised the cry of many people for what it could bring to Delivery companies (more expense), the problem of Gorillas has not been having to offer security to its workers, but your business model: to attract users of ultra-fast deliveries, it offered coupons for large discounts that were then covered with the large rounds of financing obtained.

For those who love fast deliveries, we must remember that Getir, the Turkish delivery giant, has obtained better results than Gorillas if we take into account the number of downloads of its applications. And still in Spain.