Gorillaz Release ‘How Far?’ Featuring Skepta in Honor of Tony Allen – Variety

The Grammy-winning band Gorillaz has dropped a brand new track titled “How Far?” in honor of the legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who died April 30 on the age of 79 from an aortic aneurysm.

Allen, an Afrobeat pioneer who labored for a few years with Fela Kuti, was featured on a number of songs by Gorillaz, the group cofounded by Damon Albarn.

Allen is featured on “How Far?” and Albarn posted a tribute to him on Twitter. The video exhibits Allen drumming and is captioned with a quote from him saying “There isn’t a finish.”

The brand new monitor was written and recorded with the British rapper Skepta in London simply earlier than the coronavirus lockdown started.

“How Far?” can also be the most recent in a collection of collaborative releases known as the “Tune Machine” episodes from the band. The primary installment was launched on January 30 with English rapper slowthai and the American band Slaves. “Tune Machine” episodes 2 and three got here on the finish of February and starting of April, respectively. In line with a press launch, Gorillaz wished to share “How Far?” instantly in honor of Allen.

Albarn and Allen additionally have been each a component of the supergroup The Good, the Unhealthy & the Queen, fashioned in 2006. Together with Paul Simonon from the The Conflict and Simon Tong of The Verve, the group launched its self-titled debut album in 2007 and a follow-up known as “Merrie Land” in 2018.

Future “Tune Machine” tracks that includes artists like Schoolboy Q, Sampa the Nice and others have been teased by Albarn.

Watch the video for “How Far?” under.