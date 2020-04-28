Gory ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Finale Misses Out on Bump – Variety

The freshman season finale of “Prodigal Son,” which ended on a suitably grotesque observe, got here in just about even on the previous couple of episodes.

Monday’s episode delivered a 0.7 score amongst adults 18-49 and three.5 million whole viewers, which represents the present’s largest viewers since Oct. 2019 (albeit solely simply). Fox is but to make a renewal determination on the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen sequence, which at present sits about midway down its scores chart for the season. A brand new episode of “9-1-1” preceded it, coming in at a 1.2 score and 6.6 million whole viewers.

A recap of “The Voice” got here second on the evening for NBC, pitching in with a 0.9 and 6.6 million pairs of eyeballs. “Songland” ticked down 25% to a 0.6 score and three.Four million viewers within the 10 p.m. time slot. Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Hearken to Your Coronary heart” got here in even at a 0.6 and a pair of.9 million viewers, adopted by freshman dramedy “The Baker and the Magnificence” which was additionally even at a 0.5 and a pair of.5 million viewers.

Over on the CW, “Roswell, New Mexico” ticked as much as a 0.2 score for the primary time this season and 783,000 viewers, its largest tally for 5 weeks. A brand new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” additionally scored a 0.2 and simply over 1 million whole viewers, adopted by a replay of the improv present at a 0.2 and round 900,000 viewers.

CBS aired solely replays on Monday evening, with “The Neighborhood” main the best way at a 0.6 and 4.9 million viewers, adopted by “Bob Hearts Abishola” at a 0.5 and 4.2 million viewers. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” each scored a 0.4, drawing 3.6 million and 4.Four million whole viewers respectively.