Gossip Girl Ending: How Things Wrapped Up For Each Main Character

The ending of Gossip Girl occurred almost a decade in the past in 2012. After six seasons, followers stated goodbye to Dan, Serena, Chuck, Blair, and Nate. The ultimate farewell was greater than 100 episodes and plenty of romantic interludes within the making. Quick ahead, and rather a lot has modified for the solid of the notorious CW drama.
In typical tv trend of late, Gossip Girl ending has not marked the ultimate chapter within the franchise. Its legacy is about to proceed within the type of a reboot heading to HBO Max. Let the teenager drama begin! For now, although, let’s deal with how Gossip Girl concluded for every of its fundamental gamers.
Dan Bought Unmasked With out A lot Fallout
In Gossip Girl’s collection finale, it’s revealed that Dan was “Gossip Girl” all alongside. He created the location, curated suggestions for publication, and finally wrote himself into the online of the Higher East Aspect’s elaborate story. The reveal of Gossip Girl’s true id hangs heavy over the present’s ending. Does it stop Dan from getting a contented one?
No. After a montage, Serena and the gang labored via any potential angst that viewers could have thought would have arisen with such a revelation. Blair is talked down from the ledge by Chuck, and Dan offers himself an enormous pat on the again.
In different phrases, Penn Badgley performed a stalker-of-sorts on Gossip Girl earlier than he made his debut as Joe on Netflix’s runaway hit, You. Dan finally ends up making peace with all of his enemies-turned-friends with out looking for a complete lot of forgiveness when confronted. It didn’t hold him from getting a contented ending, as you will notice beneath.
Serena Bought Married And Discovered Happiness
5 years lapsed after studying that Dan was the title character of Gossip Girl and henceforth the individual answerable for a few of her worst moments (and never her brother). When Gossip Girl picks up, it’s a whole lot of water underneath the bridge. The present jumps ahead to disclose that Serena is getting married to Dan. Sure, Dan lastly wins the lady of his desires.
Performed by Blake Full of life (as an alternative of Jennifer Lawrence), Serena and Dan’s marriage ceremony contains the busy ultimate minutes of the present. Serena wears a golden-topped frock for the event. Viewers don’t truly get to see the couple say, “I do.” They’re surrounded by their family members and get to exit to the sounds of Florence and the Machine’s “You’ve Bought the Love.”
A fortunately ever after for Serena after years of aimlessness. It’s unclear what precisely occurred for Serena exterior of her relationship with Dan throughout the 5 years that preceded Gossip Girl’s ultimate ending. I’d think about she resides her finest life.
Chuck Bass Lastly Bought A Household
The entire pressure all through the early portion of Gossip Girl’s ending is whether or not Chuck might be a free man. His father, Bart Bass, had tried to kill him, failed, and gotten confronted by Chuck. Within the penultimate episode, the 2 males fought, and ultimately, Bart toppled over the facet of the constructing. He managed to carry on lengthy sufficient to ask Chuck to avoid wasting him in entrance of Blair.
The pair did nothing, feeling that Bart was a risk that wanted to be gone for good. To guard Chuck, his Uncle Jack suggests Blair and Chuck get married. They oblige, lastly bringing their rollercoaster romance to a welcome crescendo. In true Chuck Bass trend, he additionally finds out who the titular Gossip Girl was, and lets it go along with equal finesse.
Chuck is free, and within the five-years-later portion of Gossip Girl’s ending, he seems pleased. He and Blair have a younger son named Henry. Chuck appears to be fairly happy and glad. He lastly has the household followers watched him desperately want for six seasons.
Blair Discovered Fortunately Ever After
Sure, Blair marries the love of her life in Chuck, and had a child by the point Gossip Girl concluded, and that’s not all. The present briefly items us Leighton Meester’s character being the boss that she all the time dreamed of being, professionally. After requesting some samples arrive by a particular due date, she says she has to take care of Dan and Serena’s marriage ceremony friends.
Followers get to see Blair fixing Chuck’s outfit. Blair’s stepfather Cyrus (the scene-stealer of Gossip Girl’s later seasons) does the identical for Henry Bass. Everybody takes their place on close by couches to observe Dan and Serena’s marriage ceremony. Blair and Chuck appear to be at peace lastly.
Blair is a contented spouse, presumably pleased mom, and a profitable businesswoman. Her life is fairly full. Blair joyfully takes in her finest buddy’s marriage ceremony alongside her husband. Was Blair and Chuck’s ending well worth the wait? This fan needs it had occurred effectively earlier than Gossip Girl’s finale. Higher late than by no means, although.
Nate Archibald: Future Mayor?
5 years after Chuck obtained married to Blair and the reality about Gossip Girl’s titular inspiration obtained unmasked, Nate is doing effectively. Okay, he’s higher than effectively. The flashforward begins off with Mr. Archibald as comes off of The NY Spectator’s personal jet. Nate’s not-so-thinly-veiled allusions to JFK Jr. stay intact till the very finish.
Nate seems single and able to mingle. One of many few singletons amongst his buddy group. No wives or children in sight. Nate’s seek for love gave Gossip Girl a whole lot of tales. The present’s ending didn’t pressure him into any strict pairing. Nat will get off his jet with a thriving profession and no romance in thoughts.
Nate is main within the polls to be the Mayor of New York earlier than ever asserting his candidacy. It’s unclear if Nate goes to run or not, however his “we’ll speak tomorrow” response to the reporter signifies he’s planning to wade into politics. Why Nate?
If you happen to ever puzzled about how the storylines on Gossip Girl got here collectively, Blake Full of life has make clear it. In a chunk taking a stroll down reminiscence lane after Gossip Girl celebrated ten years because it premiered in 2007, Full of life offered essential perception, telling Self-importance Honest:
We had been creating three episodes without delay typically, we got our strains on the final minute, we didn’t know the place our characters had been going; there was no planning or arc … It nearly felt like a sketch present. We had been mainly type of studying off of cue playing cards. There have been folks taking footage the entire time and paparazzi leaping in entrance of the cameras—it felt like we had been a part of a cultural experiment. There was one thing neat about that.
Fascinating. Name me quaint, however whether or not deliberate lengthy prematurely or not, the perfect a part of Gossip Girl’s ending is that Rufus and Lily didn’t get again collectively. She obtained again along with Serena and Eric’s father, William. So, Lily and Rufus’ kids had been in a position to get married with out their mother and father additionally being married. I do know complicated. Therefore, my aid!
Did I additionally point out that fan-favorite Dorota's Gossip Girl ending nonetheless noticed her working carefully with Blair and Chuck? Nirvana!
