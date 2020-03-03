‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind

HBO Max’s “Gossip Woman” sequel collection has discovered one in every of its leads.

Emily Alyn Lind, whose current credit embody the Blumhouse-Fb Watch collection “Sacred Lies,” has joined the forged in a number one function.

The brand new present, which was ordered straight to collection in July 2019, is ready eight years after the unique’s finale and can observe a brand new era of New York non-public faculty teenagers who’re launched to the social surveillance of the Gossip Woman web site. It can discover how a lot social media and the panorama of New York itself has modified within the intervening years.

Lind will play a personality named Audrey, who has been in a long run relationship and is starting to marvel what extra may very well be on the market. Her different TV credit embody the CBS medical drama “Code Black” and the ABC collection “Revenge.” On the movie aspect, she starred alongside Ewan McGregor in 2019’s “Shining” sequel “Physician Sleep.”

The unique “Gossip Woman,” which led to 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based mostly on the YA novel collection written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered across the antics of a bunch of teenagers from the Manhattan elite. The mixture of trend and drama on the Higher East Facet made the present probably the most common on TV at the time. The present was headlined by a star-making central flip from Blake Energetic, and featured a group of different teen heartthrobs together with Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen. Round 4 months in the past, it was introduced that Kristen Bell had signed on to return because the present’s narrator.

The 10-episode new collection hails from authentic collection creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Each can even function govt producers together with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will govt produce for Alloy Leisure, and Lis Rowinski will function a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Faux Empire. Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported the information.