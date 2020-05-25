Gossip Girl reboot pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the delay of quite a few tv reveals, with one hotly anticipated mission simply added to the listing.

Standard teen drama Gossip Girl is returning on streaming service HBO Max, for a revival set eight years after the occasions of the unique sequence and starring an (nearly) totally new solid of characters.

The present had been scheduled to premiere in Autumn 2020, however has now been pushed back to subsequent yr in accordance to HBO Max Chief Content material Officer Kevin Reilly.

He mentioned in Vulture‘s Buffering publication: “They hadn’t even began manufacturing but; they have been in pre-production and prepared to roll… Issues that might have been actually significant and excessive profile have gotten pushed back.”

HBO Max is a model new streaming service launching imminently in the USA, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The continuation of Gossip Girl is one in every of many excessive profile tasks it has within the pipeline, together with the long-awaited unscripted Buddies reunion which has additionally been delayed.

Gossip Girl adopted a bunch of privileged teenagers dwelling in New York, whose largest secrets and techniques have been revealed by a mysterious blogger. The sequel will likely be set in the identical universe and take care of the higher prominence of social media that has emerged because the first sequence ended.

Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Spinning Out) and Johnathan Fernandez (Deadly Weapon) head up the brand new solid, whereas Kristen Bell (The Good Place) returns because the voice of Gossip Girl.

Sequence creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will govt produce the brand new episodes, whereas Joshua Safran (Quantico) will function showrunner.

