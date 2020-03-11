‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel Series at HBO Max Adds Four to Cast

The brand new iteration of “Gossip Lady” at HBO Max is continuous to construct out its most important forged.

Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno have all joined the upcoming sequence. Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay had been all beforehand confirmed to star within the present, and Kristen Bell had signed on to return because the present’s narrator.

Set eight years after the unique’s finale, the “Gossip Lady” replace will observe a brand new era of New York personal faculty teenagers who’re launched to the social surveillance of the Gossip Lady website. It’ll discover how a lot social media and the panorama of New York itself has modified within the intervening years.

Gevinson’s earlier credit embody “Scream Queens,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Sufficient Stated.” She is repped by UTA and Untitled Leisure. Doherty not too long ago appeared in “Excessive Constancy” at Hulu and HBO’s “Catherine the Nice.” He’s repped by Nameless Content material, Olivia Bell Administration, and Peikoff Mahan. Chanler-Berat is thought for his work in stage productions equivalent to “Subsequent to Regular,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and “Amélie.” He’s repped by Gersh and Nani/Saperstein Administration. Moreno beforehand appeared on TNT’s “Claws.” She is repped by Gersh and Imaginative and prescient Leisure.

The unique “Gossip Lady,” which resulted in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was primarily based on the YA novel sequence written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered across the antics of a gaggle of teenagers from the Manhattan elite.

The 10-episode new sequence hails from authentic sequence creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Each will even function government producers together with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will government produce for Alloy Leisure, and Lis Rowinski will function a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Faux Empire. Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios will produce.

(Pictured from left to proper: Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson)