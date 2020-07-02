Gossip Girl star Eli Brown drops hints about character in reboot

Eli Brown – the star of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot – has revealed that his character is “a extremely good man”.

Whereas little or no has been launched about the enduring teen drama’s revamp, which takes place eight years after the unique collection’ occasions, 19-year-old Brown teased followers with a couple of particulars about his character.

Chatting with Leisure Tonight, he mentioned: “We’ve been requested to maintain even the little or no data that we’ve fairly secretive, however I can inform you that my character’s a extremely good man.

“He comes from a really rich household and he’s a humanitarian.”

The reboot, set for launch subsequent 12 months, will comply with a brand new batch of privileged, wealthy teenagers residing in the Higher East Facet of New York whose lives are upended when Gossip Girl’s website is relaunched.

Brown, who has appeared in Fairly Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists, additionally revealed that he solely started watching the unique 2007 present as soon as he was forged as his character.

“My sister watched it. As soon as I bought the position [on the Gossip Girl reboot] I got here round and I watched a lot of the first season. However now I’m down in L.A. the place I don’t have a TV or WiFi, so I’m type of off the grid proper now,” he mentioned.

He added that he’s trying ahead to taking pictures in New York, even when “social distancing and the security precautions” will change town. “It’s going to be a really totally different expertise than I assumed, however that’ll nonetheless be very cool. We’re recreating one thing that was so adored by so many individuals. It’s going to be enjoyable.”

Brown is about to star in the collection alongside Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Johnathan Fernandez (Deadly Weapon), whereas Kristen Bell (The Good Place) is returning because the voice of Gossip Girl.

The unique collection creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will government produce the brand new episodes, whereas Joshua Safran (Quantico) will function showrunner.

HBO Max’s reboot was initially set for launch this autumn, however was pushed again to 2021 in Might as a consequence of delays in manufacturing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gossip Girl is on the market to stream on Netflix. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.