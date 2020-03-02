Gossip Girl: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

Go away a Remark
Gossip Woman was one of many CW’s hottest reveals of all-time. It ran from 2007 to 2012, launching the careers of the primary forged members. Gossip Woman grew to become a serious water cooler present for teenagers around the globe. They eagerly mentioned the newest drama happening on the Higher East Aspect.
Gossip Woman paved the best way for teen dramas like Fairly Little Liars, its spinoff The Perfectionists, Riverdale, and The Dynasty reboot. Gossip Woman gave us six seasons of wealthy folks drama, and it was one of many few collection to have a thriller really final your complete present. We needed to know who was this Gossip Woman, and why was she such a snitch? The Gossip Woman reveal had followers scratching their heads, but it surely didn’t deter from the collection’ enjoyable six yr run.
Gossip Woman was so common that there’s a HBO Max reboot within the works. This will likely lead to an look by among the authentic forged members. We’d like to see among the forged return in new or reprised roles. Nonetheless, this can be tough with their busy schedules.
Blake Full of life (Serena Van Der Woodsen)
Serena is without doubt one of the hottest IT ladies of the Constance Billard College for Ladies. She unexpectedly leaves the varsity—inflicting plenty of intrigue and thriller surrounding her absence. Serena turns into considered one of Gossip Woman’s favourite topics.
Blake Full of life has been very busy since Gossip Woman’s 2012 finale. The identical yr, she appeared within the film Savages. A couple of years later, Full of life appeared within the romantic drama The Age of Adaline. Then she had roles in The Shallows and Café Society. Café Society is a romantic dramedy by Woody Allen with an all-star forged that features Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, and Steve Carell. In 2018, Blake Full of life appeared in Paul Feig’s comedy thriller A Easy Favor. She starred reverse Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding.
In 2020, Blake Full of life appeared within the motion drama The Rhythm Part with Jude Legislation and Sterling Ok. Brown. It follows a lady who turns her grief into revenge.
Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf)
Leighton Meester actually introduced her queen bee recreation as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Woman. She was Serena’s standing obsessed bestie. Blair develops and turns into probably the most attention-grabbing characters over the present’s six seasons.
In 2012, Leighton Meester appeared within the Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler comedy That’s My Boy. She then appeared in 4 movies in 2014: Life Companions, The Choose, Like Sunday, Like Rain, and By the Gun. Life Companions paired her up on display with actual life husband Adam Brody. In 2014, Leighton Meester launched her debut album known as Heartstrings.
In 2017, she appeared within the TV collection Making Historical past. It was a short-lived Fox comedy starring Meester, Adam Pally, and Yassir Lester. In 2018, she landed one of many lead roles in Single Dad and mom, an ABC sitcom in regards to the struggles of being a single mother or father. In 2018, Leighton Meester appeared within the crime drama Semper Fi, a film a few devoted cop who hatches a plan to assist his brother escape from jail.
Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey)
Penn Badgley introduced outsider Dan Humphrey to the world of the elite. He started Gossip Woman as a little bit of an outcast as a result of he doesn’t come from wealth, however he finds his place and leads to a whirlwind love affair with Serena and Blair.
Penn Badgley has had probably the most profitable post-Gossip Woman careers, no less than within the TV world. He’s been making folks say, “Dan who?” as Joe Goldberg within the hit Netflix collection You. Penn Badgley appeared in just a few films following the Gossip Woman finale, together with The Paper Retailer, Adam Inexperienced’s Aladdin, and Cymbeline. He’s additionally engaged on an upcoming comedy with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish known as Right here At the moment. Badgley has additionally had some music success along with his band MOTHXR. The band launched their first studio album, Centerfold, in 2016.
Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass)
Ed Westwick performed resident unhealthy boy Chuck Bass all through Gossip Woman’s six seasons. Chuck Bass is a type of polarizing TV characters. You both love or despise him, however you not often have lukewarm emotions in the direction of him.
Ed Westwick appeared in a 2013 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet that starred Douglas Sales space and Hailee Steinfeld. He’s appeared in a number of different movies since Gossip Woman ended, together with the comedy horror movie Freaks of Nature, and the Chinese language supernatural thriller Final Flight. His most outstanding TV works have been his look within the TV adaptation of the film Snatch, taking part in a serial killer on ABC’s Depraved Metropolis, and British comedy White Gold. Ed Westwick has an upcoming film known as Me, You, Insanity. The movie isa comedy thriller a few thief who discovers he robbed the house of a serial killer.
Chase Crawford (Nate Archibald)
Chase Crawford used his mannequin beauty to trigger rigidity between Serena and Blair. He was the man that got here between them. Not surprisingly, Nate struggled along with his emotions for each ladies by the course of the collection’ first season.
Chase Crawford landed a task among the many ensemble forged of What to Anticipate When You’re Anticipating. Certainly one of his main post-Gossip Woman movies was I Do…Till I Don’t, which included Ed Helms, Paul Reiser, and Amber Heard. He additionally appeared in Guidelines Don’t Apply, Eloise, All About Nina, and Charlie Says. Charlie Says is the Charles Manson movie that stars Matt Smith.
Crawford joins Simon Pegg, Lily Collins, and Connie Nielsen within the upcoming movie Inheritance. In Inheritance, a person dies and leaves his daughter keys to a spot the place he has a person imprisoned. Chase Crawford’s greatest gig since Gossip Woman is the Amazon Prime hit collection The Boys, the place he performs Aquaman-esque superhero The Deep.
Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey)
Taylor Momsen performed Dan’s youthful sister Jenny in Gossip Woman. She began the collection as a Blair groupie, however she finally discovered her personal place among the many younger, wealthy, and exquisite. Taylor Momsen was a foremost forged member from Seasons 1 to 4. She made visitor appearances in Gossip Woman’s closing season.
Music appears to run within the Gossip Woman household, however Taylor Momsen turned it into her full time profession. Her band The Fairly Reckless has been going sturdy since their 2009 formation. The band has launched three studio albums, with a fourth deliberate for 2020 known as Dying by Rock and Roll. The Fairly Reckless kick off a brand new tour in Spring 2020.
Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams)
In Gossip Woman, Jessica Szohr performed Dan’s loyal finest good friend Vanessa. She aspired to be a documentary filmmaker. Jessica Szohr left the present after Season 4, however made visitor appearances in Gossip Woman’s closing season.
Jessica Szohr appeared in lots of films and tv reveals following her Gossip Woman departure. A couple of of her better-known works embrace Piranha 3D, I Don’t Know How She Does It, Tower Heist, The Internship, and Ted 2. She appeared in just a few episodes of Twin Peaks continuation collection. She additionally performed Nessa on Shameless Season 8. In 2019, she grew to become a collection common on The Orville as Talla Keyali. Leighton Meester made a visitor look on The Orville Season 2, Episode 11, “Lasting Impressions,” organising a Gossip Woman reunion between Meester and Szohr.
Kelly Rutherford (Lily Van Der Woodsen)
Kelly Rutherford introduced Serena’s mom, Lily Van Der Woodsen, to life in Gossip Woman. She was a former photographer who has additionally been divorced a number of instances.
Kelly Rutherford solely appeared in just a few films following Gossip Woman’s finish, together with a Christmas film known as The Christmas Wedding ceremony Planner. She had many TV collection visitor appearances. She appeared in a number of episodes of the CW Dynasty reboot, and Kelly Rutherford had a foremost position on the Fairly Little Liars spin-off collection The Perfectionists. She additionally appeared in Lifetime Community’s movie variations of the V.C Andrews’ Casteel guide collection.
Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey)
Matthew Settle performed Rufus Humphrey, Dan and Jenny’s dad. He was a part of a rock band, however now owns a Brooklyn gallery. Like his son, he’s keen on van der Woodsen ladies.
Matthew Settle appeared within the Blumhouse horror movie Ouija, He additionally appeared within the movie drama Marshall the Miracle Canine and the horror movie The Religion of Anna Waters. Settle has gone silent on social media and hasn’t made any TV or film appearances since 2016.
Kristen Bell (Gossip Woman)
Kristen Bell lent her voice to the Gossip Woman narrator all six seasons, and he or she plans to do it once more. Kristen Bell has been busy since she stopped spreading gossip within the Higher East Aspect. She reprised her position as Veronica Mars for the crowdfunded film in 2014, after which returned because the beloved character in Hulu’s Veronica Mars continuation collection in 2019. Bell voiced Princess Anna within the Frozen franchise and performed Kiki within the Dangerous Mothers films. She concluded her run as Eleanor in The Good Place in 2020. Kristen Bell additionally hosts the Disney+ collection Encore!
HBO Max launches in Could 2020, so we might even see the Gossip Woman reboot begin to take kind then, or the streaming service could be saving its launch. Both method, we will’t wait to return to the Higher East Aspect, and we hope to see among the authentic Gossip Woman forged cease by for some good gossip. All six seasons of Gossip Woman can be found to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Add Comment