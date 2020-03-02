Gossip Girl: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

Penn Badgley has had probably the most profitable post-Gossip Woman careers, no less than within the TV world. He’s been making folks say, “Dan who?” as Joe Goldberg within the hit Netflix collection You. Penn Badgley appeared in just a few films following the Gossip Woman finale, together with The Paper Retailer, Adam Inexperienced’s Aladdin, and Cymbeline. He’s additionally engaged on an upcoming comedy with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish known as Right here At the moment. Badgley has additionally had some music success along with his band MOTHXR. The band launched their first studio album, Centerfold, in 2016.