‘Gossip Lady’ Reboot to Start Shooting in New York in October

Good morning, Higher East Siders. Gossip Lady’s again.

The long-awaited “Gossip Lady” reboot from HBO Max will begin manufacturing in New York in October, Selection has confirmed. In accordance to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, taking pictures will begin on the finish of the month, although the specifics stay fluid. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chief Ann Sarnoff additionally confirmed to press this week that manufacturing for the TV studio’s scripted collection has began — or will quickly — in Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles.

“Gossip Lady” is ready eight years after the unique present’s finale and can discover how social media has reworked the social scene of New York’s elites. It would comply with a brand new technology of personal faculty teenagers who’re launched to the Gossip Lady web site.

Kristen Bell will return in the position of the narrator. Bell lately starred as Eleanor Shellstrop in NBC’s comedy “The Good Place,” for which she acquired a Golden Globe nomination for actress in a tv collection musical or comedy. She additionally reprised the voice position of Anna in Disney’s animated sequel “Frozen 2” and returned as “Veronica Mars” in Hulu’s eight-episode follow-up collection.

The brand new solid options largely unknown actors, and can star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.

The 10-episode collection hails from unique creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who may even function govt producers together with Joshua Safran and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will govt produce on behalf of Alloy Leisure, and Lis Rowinski will function a co-executive producer for Schwartz and Savage’s Pretend Empire. The producers are Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios.