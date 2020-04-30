GOT7 + Jo Jung Suk Achieve Double Crowns on Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of April 19 to 25!

Each GOT7 and Jo Jung Suk earned double crowns on this week’s charts: GOT7 took No. 1 on each the bodily album chart and the digital obtain chart with their new mini album “DYE” and its accompanying title monitor “Not By The Moon” respectively. In the meantime, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (from the OST of his tvN drama “Hospital Playlist”) topped each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the week.

Congratulations to each GOT7 and Jo Jung Suk!

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of this week’s charts under:

Album Chart

GOT7’s “DYE” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s album chart, whereas MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic‘s “Spit It Out” and H&D’s “Soulmate” entered the chart at No. 2 and No. Three respectively. CRAVITY’s “HIDE OUT : REMEMBER WHO WE ARE” took No. Four for the week, adopted by EXO’s Suho’s “Self-Portrait” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

GOT7’s new title monitor “Not By The Moon” debuted at No. 1 on the digital obtain chart this week, trailed by Paul Kim’s new music “However I’ll Miss You” at No. 2, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” at No. 3, and Apink’s “Dumhdurum” at No. 4. Lastly, Pengsoo, Tiger JK, Bizzy, and BIBI’s collaboration “That is Pengsoo” rounded out this week’s prime 5.

General Digital Chart

Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” held onto its spot on the prime of the general digital chart this week, whereas Apink’s “Duhmdurum” rose to No. 2. MC the Max’s “BLOOM” charted at No. Three for the week, Gaho’s “Begin” (from the OST of JTBC’s “Itaewon Class”) at No. 4, and Jang Beom June’s “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers” (from the OST of JTBC’s “Melo is My Nature“) at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on this week’s streaming chart have been precisely the identical as final week’s: Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” got here in at No. 1, MC the Max’s “BLOOM” at No. 2, Gaho’s “Begin” at No. 3, Apink’s “Dumhdurum” at No. 4, and Jang Beom June’s “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS and BLACKPINK maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 on Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” this week. Trot singer Youngtak rose to No. 3, adopted by fellow “Mister Trot” contestant Lee Chan Gained at No. Four and PSY at No. 5.

Supply (1)