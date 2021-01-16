GOT7 Members Share Thanks As They Celebrate 7th Debut Anniversary

Up to date January 16 KST:

Jinyoung has posted his personal message for GOT7’s anniversary! He wrote, “7 years. all the time thank u, love u. #igot7.”

GOT7 is now seven years outdated!

The group is celebrating the seventh anniversary of their January 16, 2014 debut, after they carried out their monitor “Women Women Women” on “M Countdown” for the primary time. GOT7’s departure from JYP Leisure was confirmed this week, and the group members not too long ago all posted to say “#GOT7FOREVER.”

At midnight KST on January 16, the group launched a video set to their track “Playground” that appears again on some valuable reminiscences.

Most of the members have additionally posted to rejoice the day! Jackson shared a photograph of the group on Instagram and wrote, “7 years. All the time blessed for every little thing.”

Jackson additionally wrote on Twitter, “To suppose it’s already been seven years. It’s been nearly 10 years since I got here to Korea, and I thanks sincerely for having watched over me as I grew. I all the time say this, however I’m going to work tougher in order that I can positively present you an excellent model of myself and the way I’m enhancing.” He thanked followers for all their love and promised to turn into an artist they are often happy with.

벌써 7 년이라니.

한국 온지 벌써 10년 다 되가고

성장 하는 모습 지켜 봐주셔서

진심으로 감사합니다

항상 말하지만

더 노력해서 좋은모습

성장하는 모습

꼭 보여 드릴께요

저를 그동안 예뻐해주셔서

또 우쭈쭈 많이 해주셔서

정말 감사해요 ㅠ

자랑스러운 artist 꼭 될게요❤️ pic.twitter.com/ty0tHUwfGh — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) January 15, 2021

JB posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Seventh anniversary. #GOT7FOREVER.”

JB additionally shared a screenshot in his Instagram tales of GOT7’s 2018 track “Thank You” hitting No. 1 on the realtime chart of Genie. He wrote on it, “Thanks, iGOT7,” referring to the group’s fan membership.

Mark shared a photograph of the group on Instagram and wrote, “In it for the lengthy experience.”

Mark tweeted to say, “Thanks guys for 7 years. Many extra to return.” He additionally wrote in Korean, “Seven years in the past, I debuted and met our iGOT7. Thanks for being along with me for a very long time. We’ve had so many unhappy, completely satisfied, offended, and pleasant moments, however I believe they’ll all be good reminiscences. Let’s hold making extra reminiscences with the seven of us! Thanks, iGOT7.”

Thanks guys for 7 years. Many extra to return. #7YearsWithIGOT7#7YearsWithGOT7 — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 15, 2021

7년전에 데뷔하고 우리 아가새들 만났어요. 오랜 시간동안 함께 해주셔서 너무 고마워요. 우리는 슬프고 행복하고 화나고 즐거운 순간들 너무 많은데 다 좋은 추억으로 남길 것 같아요. 앞으로도 우리 7명이랑 더 많은 추억들이 만들자! 고마워 아가새~ pic.twitter.com/5rcOhaeavl — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 15, 2021

Youngjae uploaded the group picture with “GOT7FOREVER” written in Korean and English. He shared a screenshot of “Thank You” at No. 1 and wrote, “We’re those who’re extra grateful. 2014. 01. 16.”

BamBam wrote on his publish of the picture, “7YEARS. GOT7 [heart] IGOT7. Our story won’t ever finish.”

He additionally tweeted to say, “#IGOT7FOREVER. 7years.”

Completely happy anniversary, GOT7!