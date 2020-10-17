General News

GOT7 Reported To Make November Comeback + JYP Responds

October 17, 2020
GOT7 can be making a comeback!

On October 15, SPOTV Information reported that the group is preparing to make a comeback in November.

A supply from JYP Leisure clarified to Newsen, “It’s true that GOT7 is making ready to launch a brand new album. The precise date of the comeback is undecided. We’ll announce the main points of the comeback schedule as soon as they are confirmed.”

If GOT7 makes their return in November, this can be their first comeback in seven months since “DYE” in April.

What sort of idea are you anticipating from GOT7 of their subsequent comeback?

