GOT7 Shares Handwritten Letter For Fans As They Leave JYP Entertainment And Begin New Journeys

GOT7 has revealed a heartfelt letter for followers.

On January 19, the final day of their contract with JYP Entertainment, the members posted a handwritten letter on their Instagram accounts.

The letter reads as follows:

Ahgase (brief for GOT7’s fanclub identify I GOT7), that is GOT7. To begin with, we really feel very apologetic to our Ahgase about writing a letter for a cause like this. We are parting methods with out contract renewal with JYP [Entertainment], which launched our starting with us and labored arduous for us till the tip, as we cheer on one another’s futures. All of us members can be taking over new begins with individuals who will take accountability collectively for every of our particular person futures. We’re writing to you want this as we need to inform our followers first.

We all know very nicely that no phrases could make up for the damage emotions and uneasiness felt by Ahgase.

Nonetheless, we predict there is only one factor that we will actually say to Ahgase as GOT7.

All of us need to proceed making music for Ahgase, share it collectively, and proceed spending time collectively sooner or later!

Fairly than leaving the reminiscences with Ahgase, who supported and watched over us who have been imperfect, prior to now, we need to goal in the direction of the long run with the reminiscences. Making it actuality as a substitute of only a ray of hope, the seven of us will impress you for a very long time as we every develop in numerous methods. Love you, I GOT7.