GOT7’s BamBam Joins Abyss Company

GOT7’s BamBam has joined Abyss Company!

On March 5, Abyss Company posted to welcome BamBam to the company, which is additionally residence to artists together with Sunmi, Park Gained, and City Zakapa.

Their web site states, “We are happy to announce that BamBam has change into a brand new artist of Abyss Company. Please present quite a lot of help and love for BamBam’s various future actions with Abyss Company. Thanks.”

BamBam additionally tweeted to share new profile photographs of himself after the information, and the label launched a video on his new YouTube channel.

The company has opened official social media accounts for BamBam, which you’ll comply with right here: Twitter, Fb, Instagram.

BamBam made his debut in 2014 as a member of GOT7, and the group departed from JYP Leisure this January following the top of their contracts. GOT7 has assured their followers that they plan to proceed collectively as a bunch, and so they launched the track “ENCORE” in February.

Youngjae has signed with Chic Artist Company, whereas Jackson’s label TEAM WANG additionally signed a enterprise settlement with SAA. Mark launched a brand new track with Sanjoy and returned to his hometown of Los Angeles. Jinyoung signed with BH Leisure, JB introduced new social media accounts, and Yugyeom signed with AOMG.