GOT7’s BamBam Pauses Activities After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

BamBam’s company, Abyss Firm, issued an announcement on BamBam’s schedule after a employees member examined constructive for COVID-19.

Howdy, that is Abyss Firm.

One of many firm’s staff went to the hospital after experiencing signs of a chilly, and on the recommendation of the doctor, was examined for COVID-19 on April 8. On the morning of April 9, the take a look at was confirmed to be constructive.

We instantly knowledgeable everybody on the firm concerning the constructive take a look at. All the opposite staff, together with our artist BamBam, who crossed paths with the confirmed case, have been pre-emptively examined for COVID-19, and all have been confirmed to check unfavourable on April 10.

In accordance with the epidemiological survey carried out by the illness management authorities, staff who’ve been categorised as shut contacts of the confirmed case, together with BamBam, have entered self-quarantine.

To make sure our artist’s security, we have now canceled all of his scheduled actions, and we’ll faithfully adjust to all future directives from the authorities.

We apologize for inflicting his followers concern. As an organization, we’ll do our greatest to make sure the well being and security of our artists.

Thanks.