General News

GOT7’s Jackson Shares Excitement For Upcoming Solo Activities

March 21, 2021
1 Min Read

GOT7’s Jackson is on the quilt of males’s trend journal L’Officiel Hommes!

On March 20, the journal revealed photographs from Jackson’s picture shoot, the place he shows a masculine but delicate vibe whereas sporting varied stylish and romantic appears.

Within the accompanying interview, Jackson spoke about his actions as a solo artist. “I’m actually trying ahead to having a recent begin with my solo actions,” he mentioned. “South Korea is the nation the place I started my singing profession. My gratefulness for my Korean followers is very robust.”

He continued, “I might be releasing a single this spring. As I’m standing at a brand new begin line, I labored actually exhausting. I hope the followers will take pleasure in listening to it.”

Jackson additionally commented on the hassle he places into his music movies, saying, “I all the time write the script and direct the music movies for my solo albums. It’s a problem each time, nevertheless it’s actually enjoyable.”

Jackson’s full picture shoot and interview might be discovered within the Spring 2021 version of L’Officiel Hommes.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.