GOT7’s Jackson Shares Excitement For Upcoming Solo Activities

GOT7’s Jackson is on the quilt of males’s trend journal L’Officiel Hommes!

On March 20, the journal revealed photographs from Jackson’s picture shoot, the place he shows a masculine but delicate vibe whereas sporting varied stylish and romantic appears.

Within the accompanying interview, Jackson spoke about his actions as a solo artist. “I’m actually trying ahead to having a recent begin with my solo actions,” he mentioned. “South Korea is the nation the place I started my singing profession. My gratefulness for my Korean followers is very robust.”

He continued, “I might be releasing a single this spring. As I’m standing at a brand new begin line, I labored actually exhausting. I hope the followers will take pleasure in listening to it.”

Jackson additionally commented on the hassle he places into his music movies, saying, “I all the time write the script and direct the music movies for my solo albums. It’s a problem each time, nevertheless it’s actually enjoyable.”

Jackson’s full picture shoot and interview might be discovered within the Spring 2021 version of L’Officiel Hommes.

