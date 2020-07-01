General News

GOT7’s Jackson Shines With Other Global Stars In New Cartier Campaign

July 1, 2020
GOT7’s Jackson appears to be like charming within the new Cartier marketing campaign!

Beforehand in July 2019, Jackson introduced that he had change into the brand new face of Cartier Global. Just lately, Cartier launched a shocking new preview for his or her Pasha de Cartier watch launch in September. In addition to Jackson, the brand new marketing campaign additionally options celebrities Rami Malek, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, and Maisie Williams.

Jackson additionally uploaded a video of the 5 celebrities sharing phrases to advertise the spirit of the brand new marketing campaign reminiscent of, “make your individual historical past,” “keep true,” “be your self,” “discover,” and “break boundaries.”

Earlier this yr, Jackson launched his new track “100 Methods.”

