GOT7’s Jackson Shines With Other Global Stars In New Cartier Campaign

GOT7’s Jackson appears to be like charming within the new Cartier marketing campaign!

Beforehand in July 2019, Jackson introduced that he had change into the brand new face of Cartier Global. Just lately, Cartier launched a shocking new preview for his or her Pasha de Cartier watch launch in September. In addition to Jackson, the brand new marketing campaign additionally options celebrities Rami Malek, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, and Maisie Williams.

Introducing the brand new Pasha de Cartier watch that includes a neighborhood who’s altering the codes of feat and paving new inventive paths. #PashadeCartier coming in September.https://t.co/BxPI3eT3sT pic.twitter.com/HvBTqAYJq2 — Cartier (@Cartier) June 30, 2020

Jackson additionally uploaded a video of the 5 celebrities sharing phrases to advertise the spirit of the brand new marketing campaign reminiscent of, “make your individual historical past,” “keep true,” “be your self,” “discover,” and “break boundaries.”

Earlier this yr, Jackson launched his new track “100 Methods.”

