GOT7’s Jackson’s Label TEAM WANG Signs Business Agreement With Sublime Artist Agency

GOT7’s Jackson is confirmed to work with Sublime Artist Agency!

It was revealed earlier within the week that Sublime Artist Agency was discussing a enterprise settlement with Jackson’s label TEAM WANG. It was beforehand additionally confirmed that fellow GOT7 member Youngjae signed an unique contract with the company.

On January 22, Sublime Artist Agency formally introduced, “We’ll work collectively on international enterprise, together with Korea and China, as a accomplice of TEAM WANG, the label personally established and run by Jackson.”

The company continued, “As each are complete leisure corporations that concurrently work on leisure administration together with manufacturing, promoting company enterprise, creating new artists, and extra, we anticipate collaboration in numerous fields.”

TEAM WANG and SAA will have interaction in intensive international collaboration in 2021. We’re collaborating throughout various enterprise capabilities and conducting enterprise within the music trade, manufacturing, and managing varied artists. Each corporations will proceed to develop companies collectively. pic.twitter.com/ulNu2cmJjq — Sublime Artist Agency (@SublimeArtist_) January 22, 2021

Following the information, Jackson took to social media to share his feedback:

I all the time hope I could make you all proud

Im so blessed for having you all

Supporting & giving confidence to a child like me once I had none since day 1.

Will strive our greatest to create distinctive and particular issues

2021

Totally different identities in numerous fields.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY.#TEAMWANG pic.twitter.com/aF2Gb8dN9G — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) January 22, 2021

Trying ahead to Jackson’s future actions!

