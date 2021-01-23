General News

GOT7’s Jackson’s Label TEAM WANG Signs Business Agreement With Sublime Artist Agency

January 23, 2021
GOT7’s Jackson is confirmed to work with Sublime Artist Agency!

It was revealed earlier within the week that Sublime Artist Agency was discussing a enterprise settlement with Jackson’s label TEAM WANG. It was beforehand additionally confirmed that fellow GOT7 member Youngjae signed an unique contract with the company.

On January 22, Sublime Artist Agency formally introduced, “We’ll work collectively on international enterprise, together with Korea and China, as a accomplice of TEAM WANG, the label personally established and run by Jackson.”

The company continued, “As each are complete leisure corporations that concurrently work on leisure administration together with manufacturing, promoting company enterprise, creating new artists, and extra, we anticipate collaboration in numerous fields.”

Following the information, Jackson took to social media to share his feedback:

Trying ahead to Jackson’s future actions!

