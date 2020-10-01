General News

GOT7’s JB Announces 1st Exhibition

October 1, 2020
1 Min Read

GOT7’s JB has introduced his first-ever exhibition titled “Alone”!

“Alone” can be held below the identify Def, which is the identify JB has used as a producer to launch mixtapes on SoundCloud and run his second Instagram account @def.cnvs.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, October 6 to Monday, October 12 at Erolpa, a restaurant in Seoul.

GOT7 most lately took residence Artist of the 12 months and extra at LINE Thailand Folks’s Selection Awards 2020. They’re additionally at present within the operating for Prime Social Artist on the Billboard Music Awards.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment