GOT7’s JB Discusses His Character, Talks About Being In A Multinational Group, And More

GOT7’s JB lately participated in a photograph shoot and interview with style journal Nylon.

The photograph shoot was filmed with the idea of impartial colours, and JB acquired reward from the workers on set for his charismatic but pure poses.

In the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, JB talked about his character. When the interviewer identified he appeared to be free spirited however has a really strict customary in some facets like self-discipline, JB defined, “I all the time have my very own line. If that line is crossed on my own, my mates, or my members, I are likely to calmly ask for that line to not be crossed.”

JB additionally talked about being in a multinational group with three members, BamBam, Jackson, and Mark, who’re from totally different international locations. He commented, “The members have all the time been good at Korean, so there was by no means an issue with language limitations. After we attempt to attain a consensus, we all the time ask one another, ‘So what do you need to do about this?’ and decide based mostly on the bulk. This methodology is the only and fairest.”

Lastly, JB outlined what it means to have a “cool” angle. He shared, “[I think if you have a cool attitude], you may hear about your issues and settle for them with a mindset of ‘I see.’ It’s when you consider [your problems] once more even in case you can’t repair them immediately after which are capable of apologize. When you’ll be able to focus on them, I believe that’s having a cool angle.”

JB’s full interview with Nylon will probably be obtainable in the journal’s June concern.

