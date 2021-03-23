GOT7’s JB (JAY B) Talks About His Different Stage Names, Leaving JYP Leisure, And More

GOT7’s JB (now generally known as JAY B) participated in a pictorial for the April challenge of Area Homme Plus.

Within the interview, he talked about hanging out solo after leaving JYP Leisure and the way forward for GOT7. “All of us shared our opinions about going out collectively and doing one thing on our personal,” he stated. “I took duty for the entire course of with the brand new file label and we launched the one ‘Encore’ not way back. I used to be proud to do one thing that was totally different than what I’d executed earlier than. The only confirmed that we hadn’t disbanded, so the subsequent step is much more necessary. Once we left JYP, CEO Jung Wook instructed me, ‘That is the place the true work of a frontrunner begins.’ I’ve realized the reality of his phrases.”

He continued, “Whereas selling as GOT7, I’ve typically thought of whether or not I’m taking all these advantages that I’ve obtained without any consideration. I discovered myself questioning how a lot work needed to be put in earlier than we arrived at a scheduled occasion. I needed to instantly take part within the means of the work. I needed to know each step of the method of constructing an album, of singing, and precisely how arduous it was. It’s the mindset of wanting to begin again on the backside and be humble. In fact, I wanted lots of braveness. I used to be standing at a sure place, however the quantity of information I had was restricted, and I used to be afraid that the hole could be too massive to beat if I left the company. However I knew that the hole would solely develop wider if I stayed, so I made a decision to simply dive in as shortly as potential, since this was the place I used to be now.”

JB’s actual identify is Im Jae Bum, and he promoted as GOT7’s chief beneath the stage identify JB. He has launched music beneath the identify of Def. and not too long ago modified his stage identify as a solo musician to JAY B. Requested about his totally different stage names, he stated, “I wish to present a hip hop/R&B fashion with standard enchantment by JAY B, whereas I’ll do the issues I wish to as Def. beneath the identify Def. Def. is a b-boying identify that I used earlier than I turned a trainee, so identical to I’ve been doing till now, I might launch mixtapes beneath that identify, or open a pictures exhibition, or another fictional work. I wish to work naturally at each the issues that I’ve to do and the issues I wish to do.”

