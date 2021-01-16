GOT7’s JB Opens New Twitter Account As Jay B + BamBam Is Already Bombarding It With Hilarious Replies

GOT7’s JB has launched a brand-new Twitter account of his very personal—together with a brand new stage title!

On January 16, JB formally opened a brand new Twitter account below the title Jay B. Inside a few hours, BamBam confirmed the account’s legitimacy by jokingly replying to JB’s first tweet—however as soon as he began interacting with it, he simply couldn’t cease!

First, BamBam teasingly echoed the numerous GOT7 followers who’d been asking whether or not the account belonged to the true JB by responding, “Are you actual?”

are you actual? — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 16, 2021

He then hilariously adopted up by responding to JB’s tweet with a Justin Bieber gif, writing, “opps [sic]…fallacious jb.”

When JB didn’t instantly reply, BamBam joked, “ahha~ too scared to answer brother?” earlier than including, “okay sorry, i’m out” (with one other perfectly-curated gif).

ahha~ too scared to answer brother?? pic.twitter.com/EMhWkPKInG — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 16, 2021

Shortly afterwards, JB lastly responded to Bambam by writing, “actual…” to which BamBam replied, “pretend…”

actual… — JAY B (@JAYBDEF___) January 16, 2021

JB then jokingly retorted, “noman… you already know what?”

noman… you already know what? — JAY B (@JAYBDEF___) January 16, 2021

With BamBam exhibiting a lot love for JB’s first—and thus far, solely—tweet, it looks like followers can sit up for many extra hilarious interactions between the 2 bandmates on Twitter!

Watch GOT7 carry out on the 2020 MBC Music Pageant with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch JB in “Dream Excessive 2” right here!

Watch Now