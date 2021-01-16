General News

GOT7’s JB Opens New Twitter Account As Jay B + BamBam Is Already Bombarding It With Hilarious Replies

January 16, 2021
GOT7’s JB has launched a brand-new Twitter account of his very personal—together with a brand new stage title!

On January 16, JB formally opened a brand new Twitter account below the title Jay B. Inside a few hours, BamBam confirmed the account’s legitimacy by jokingly replying to JB’s first tweet—however as soon as he began interacting with it, he simply couldn’t cease!

First, BamBam teasingly echoed the numerous GOT7 followers who’d been asking whether or not the account belonged to the true JB by responding, “Are you actual?”

He then hilariously adopted up by responding to JB’s tweet with a Justin Bieber gif, writing, “opps [sic]…fallacious jb.”

When JB didn’t instantly reply, BamBam joked, “ahha~ too scared to answer brother?” earlier than including, “okay sorry, i’m out” (with one other perfectly-curated gif).

Shortly afterwards, JB lastly responded to Bambam by writing, “actual…” to which BamBam replied, “pretend…”

JB then jokingly retorted, “noman… you already know what?”

With BamBam exhibiting a lot love for JB’s first—and thus far, solely—tweet, it looks like followers can sit up for many extra hilarious interactions between the 2 bandmates on Twitter!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

