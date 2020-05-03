GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Create Happy Memories Together In “When My Love Blooms”

GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee are a candy couple in tvN’s “When My Love Blooms.”

“When My Love Blooms” is about Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who first get to know one another in faculty, then unexpectedly cross paths once more a few years later. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters throughout their youthful years within the 1990s, whereas Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger play their counterparts within the current.

Spoiler

Beforehand, younger Yoon Ji Soo confessed to younger Han Jae Hyun, “I’m going to dwell on the earth you reside in,” and so they formally started relationship.

In the upcoming episode, the 2 faculty college students will spend some high quality time collectively within the scholar membership room. Yoon Ji Soo followers a sleeping Han Jae Hyun, displaying how she cares for him. She falls asleep on the sofa as effectively, creating a stunning nonetheless picture of the 2 going through each other whereas sleeping peacefully (see prime picture).

Different stills present the second of their first kiss, suggesting that their relationship will advance additional within the upcoming episodes. Viewers are trying ahead to seeing the romance superbly blossom between Yoon Ji Soo and Han Jae Hyun in addition to discovering out what precisely led to their breakup and the way painful it was.

“When My Love Blooms” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode beneath!

