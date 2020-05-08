GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Face New Obstacles In “When My Love Blooms”

GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee are in bother as they face off in opposition to Jang Gwang in tvN’s “When My Love Blooms.”

tvN’s weekend drama “When My Love Blooms” tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who run into one another years later after being one another’s old flame. The drama follows their story in each the current and the previous. The characters’ previous selves are performed by Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee whereas their current selves are taken on by Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger.

Spoiler

The earlier episode shocked viewers when Yoon Ji Soo was slapped by her father Yoon Hyung Gu (Jang Gwang) for taking part in a pupil motion. Han Jae Hyun witnessed this and although he was enraged, he might do nothing however watch. Now figuring out what went on behind closed doorways after pondering that Yoon Ji Soo had lived like a princess along with her rich household, Han Jae Hyun is about to face Yoon Hyung Gu within the upcoming episode.

The brand new stills present Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo dealing with Yoon Hyung Gu collectively. Han Jae Hyun appears to be like decided and composed, and Yoon Hyung Gu is staring again at him with a pointy gaze.

There appears to be bother brewing for Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo’s love as phrases are exchanged between the daddy and daughter that leaves Yoon Ji Soo watching her father with resentment. It stays to be seen what sort of supply Yoon Hyung Gu makes to Yoon Ji Soo that will get her pondering, and the way it impacts her blossoming love with Han Jae Hyun.

The upcoming episode of “When My Love Blooms” is about to air at 9 p.m. KST on Could 9. Meet up with the newest episode with English subtitles under!

