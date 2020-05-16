GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Fight For Their Love In A Hostile World In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” launched stills of GOT7’s Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee, Yoo Ji Tae, and Lee Bo Younger combating for his or her love within the upcoming episode.

Spoilers

One set of stills present that the feelings between Han Jae Hyun (Jinyoung, Yoo Ji Tae) and Yoon Ji Soo (Jeon So Nee, Lee Bo Younger) stay the identical though the world continues to put obstacles in entrance of their love.

Throughout their faculty days, Han Jae Hyun is positioned on the needed checklist and is finally arrested by the police as Yoon Ji Soo appears on in tears. In the current day, Han Jae Hyun finds himself in a difficult place whereas responding to a prosecution investigation about corruption. He encounters Yoon Ji Soo’s ex-husband, Lee Se Hoon (Kim Younger Hoon), who threatens him with a video of the 2 kissing. Finally, to guard Han Jae Hyun, Yoon Ji Soo decides to reunite along with her ex-husband.

In one other set of stills, Yoon Ji Soo tearfully prepares to go away for someplace along with her household when Han Jae Hyun comes racing after her to cease her from leaving, resulting in an emotional second on the airport.

This episode will air on Could 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the most recent episode of “When My Love Blooms” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)