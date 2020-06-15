GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Have A Fateful Encounter In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s weekend melodrama “When My Love Blooms” has launched new stills forward of the ultimate episode!

“When My Love Blooms” tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who have been one another’s past love in faculty. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger play the characters within the current day, whereas GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play their youthful counterparts.

Spoilers

In earlier episodes, after quite a few struggles, Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo reaffirmed their love for one another and determined to be collectively as soon as once more. In the midst of the couple setting their sights on the longer term and forgetting the ache of their previous, the drama additionally provided glimpses into the blissful recollections they shared collectively within the early days of their relationship.

The brand new stills present a peculiar assembly between the younger Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo. Han Jae Hyun wears a white masks, and his eyes convey a way of urgency. Yoon Ji Soo faces him carrying a college uniform and sporting toothpaste beneath her eyes. What might have prompted this odd encounter, and what’s the hidden connection between the 2?

The ultimate episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on June 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the newest episode beneath!

