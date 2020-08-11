GOT7’s Jinyoung, Han Hyo Joo, Park Shin Hye, And More Donate Toward Flood Relief Efforts

More celebrities are donating to help these affected by Korea’s ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

After Korea’s wet season began in June, torrential rains have been inundating the nation in file quantities. These monsoon rains concentrated in Korea’s central and southern areas have flooded residential areas, inflicting 1000’s to evacuate.

On August 6, the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation revealed that GOT7’s Jinyoung quietly made a donation of 20 million received (roughly $16,860) to assist the victims of flooding. Newsen reported that Jinyoung didn’t inform his firm about the donation.

It was revealed on August 10 that Han Hyo Joo can be donating the full quantity earned from her look on the August 9 episode of tvN’s selection present “Hometown Flex” to the New Life Assist Middle situated in Chungju. On the time of the published, Han Hyo Joo’s hometown Chungju was seeing injury because of the heavy rainfall.

Park Shin Hye additionally made a beneficiant donation, contributing 100 million received (roughly $84,300) by the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation to help the flood victims.

Moreover, News1 reported that actress Park Bo Younger donated 20 million received to the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation as properly.

Chun Woo Hee was reported to have donated 10 million received (roughly $8,430) to the identical affiliation on August 7. The donation will probably be used to help flood victims and to revive broken areas.

On August 6, Yoon Se Ah revealed on her Instagram account that she additionally made a donation of 10 million received to the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation and wrote, “We’re on this collectively. Keep robust!”

High Left And Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews