GOT7’s Jinyoung Joins Ji Sung In Talks For New Drama

GOT7’s Jinyoung could also be showing within the upcoming drama “Satan Decide” (literal translation)!

On August 13, JYP Leisure introduced, “Jinyoung has obtained a casting provide for ‘Satan Decide’ and is at present reviewing the provide with a positive outlook.”

“Satan Decide” will inform the story of a head decide who turns the court docket right into a actuality present with a purpose to punish evil—and the chase that ensues as one other decide makes an attempt to study the top decide’s true identification. Ji Sung can also be at present in talks to star within the drama.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Jinyoung on this new drama? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!

