GOT7’s Jinyoung Officially Signs With BH Entertainment

GOT7’s Jinyoung has joined BH Entertainment!

On January 28, BH Entertainment introduced by way of an official press launch that they’d signed an unique contract with Jinyoung.

A supply from the company said, “By means of BH Entertainment’s system, we’ll present each materials and emotional assist for Jinyoung’s numerous profession as an actor and musician.”

BH Entertainment is understood to be a well-known appearing company, at the moment housing actors similar to Lee Byung Hun, Kim Go Eun, Park Bo Younger, Park Hae Soo, Ahn So Hee, Yoo Ji Tae, Jung Woo, Lee Jin Wook, Han Ga In, Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Ji Ah, Kim Yong Ji, and extra.

Along with his work as GOT7, Jinyoung debuted as an actor within the 2012 KBS drama “Dream Excessive 2” and went on to seem in reveals like “My Love Eun Dong,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “He Is Psychometric,” and “When My Love Blooms.”

Better of luck to Jinyoung in his new begin!

