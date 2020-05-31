GOT7’s “Laborious Carry” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

GOT7’s music video for “Laborious Carry” has formally surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

On Could 31 at roughly 10:55 a.m. KST, GOT7’s “Laborious Carry” hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, making it the group’s sixth music video to take action after “Simply Proper,” “If You Do,” “By no means Ever,” “A,” and “Lullaby.”

GOT7 initially launched the music video for “Laborious Carry” on September 27, 2016 at midnight KST, which means that it took the track simply over three years, eight months, and 4 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to GOT7!

Watch the epic music video for “Laborious Carry” once more under: