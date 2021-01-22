General News

GOT7’s Mark Announces New Song “One In A Million” With Sanjoy Is On The Way

January 22, 2021
GOT7’s Mark shared that he has a brand new track arising with Sanjoy!

On January 21, Mark posted his first video on his YouTube channel, which reveals him celebrating reaching 1 million subscribers. Mark additionally shared, “I needed to allow you to guys know I collaborated on a track with Sanjoy. It’s known as ‘One in a Million.’” The track comes out on February 12.

Watch Mark’s video under!

Sanjoy additionally beforehand teamed up with GOT7’s Youngjae for a collaboration in 2017.

“One in a Million” might be Mark’s first launch since GOT7’s departure from JYP Leisure this month. Following stories concerning the group parting methods with the company, Mark took to Instagram to reassure followers about GOT7’s future in a put up and the members have additionally shared a letter they wrote collectively.

Are you excited for Mark and Sanjoy’s new track?

