GOT7’s Mark Makes Donation To George Floyd’s Memorial Fund

GOT7’s Mark has joined celebrities all around the world in donating to assist the Black Lives Matter motion.

Black Lives Matter is an activist motion that campaigns for an finish to violence and systemic racism in direction of the black group, together with police brutality and killings of black folks. Final week, outrage was sparked as soon as once more by the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after he was pinned to the bottom by a white police officer in Minneapolis. In response, protests have unfold all throughout the USA and different nations around the globe.

On Could 31, Mark shared a screenshot of a $7,000 donation he had made to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFunMe. The fundraiser is run by George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, and the funds will go to George Floyd’s property for the profit, care, and schooling of his youngsters.

Different artists in South Korea who’ve publicly supported the Black Lives Matter motion embody Crush, DAY6’s Jae, rapper pH-1, Jay Park, Tiger JK, and f(x)’s Amber.