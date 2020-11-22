GOT7’s “You Calling My Identify” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

GOT7’s “You Calling My Identify” is now their quickest music video to hit the 100 million mark on YouTube!

Simply earlier than 5:30 a.m. KST on November 22, GOT7’s music video for “You Calling My Identify” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to take action following “Simply Proper,” “If You Do,” “By no means Ever,” “A,” “Lullaby,” and “Exhausting Carry.”

GOT7 initially launched “You Calling My Identify” on November 4 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that the music took simply over one yr, 17 days, and 11 hours to succeed in the milestone.

With this newest achievement, the group has managed to interrupt their very own private document for quickest music video to hit 100 million views, which was beforehand held by their 2017 title observe “By no means Ever.”

Congratulations to GOT7!

Watch the fashionable music video for “You Calling My Identify” once more under: