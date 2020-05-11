GOT7’s Youngjae And DAY6’s Young K Chosen As New DJs For “Idol Radio”

In accordance with an announcement on MBC Radio’s official web site, GOT7’s Youngjae and DAY6’s Young K would be the new hosts of “Idol Radio”!

Youngjae and Young K would be the present’s official DJs starting on Could 18. The 2 singers beforehand confirmed their teamwork as particular DJs on the present on Could 6, 9, and 10.

BTOB’s Ilhoon was the DJ of “Idol Radio” earlier than Youngjae and Young K, and his predecessor was his groupmate Eunkwang, the present’s first DJ.

“Idol Radio” at the moment airs on MBC Radio at 1 a.m. KST every single day, and beginning on Could 11, this system’s time slot might be moved to 12 a.m. KST. On V Stay, “Idol Radio” at the moment airs at 9 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to Youngjae and Young K on their new DJ positions!

Supply (1) (2)