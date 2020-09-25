GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, Han Hyun Min, And More Cast In New Sitcom

The upcoming Netflix authentic collection “I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow” (literal translation) has introduced its forged!

“I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow” is a sitcom about a multinational group of scholars who reside collectively in a college dorm in Seoul. It will likely be directed by Kwon Ik Joon, who has expertise engaged on hit Korean sitcoms like “Three Guys and Three Women” and “Nonstop.” Kim Jung Sik, who has labored on sitcoms like “Excessive Kick!,” “Potato Star 2013QR3,” and “Smashing on Your Again,” will direct sure episodes. It’s being written by Search engine marketing Eun Jung (“Soonpong Clinic,” “New Nonstop”) and Baek Ji Hyun (“Nonstop” Seasons 1-3, “Impolite Miss Younger Ae”).

The forged consists of Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and Han Hyun Min.

Park Se Wan will play the position of “Se Wan,” a educating assistant who’s in command of monitoring the dorm. Shin Hyun Seung will play the position of “Jamie,” a brand new scholar on the dorm from America. GOT7’s Youngjae will play “Sam,” the son of the president of a tteokbokki world meals chain who grew up in Australia. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie will play “Minnie,” a scholar from Thailand who has quite a lot of fantasies from watching Korean dramas. Han Hyun Min will play “Hyun Min,” a stateless Korean scholar who was not in a position to enter the dorm and has to commute 5 hours every day to high school.

“I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow” might be produced by Mystic Story.

