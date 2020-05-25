General News

GOT7’s Youngjae Launches Clothing Line Collaboration With Pet Dog Coco

May 25, 2020
1 Min Read

GOT7’s Youngjae has ready a particular collaboration with an cute associate!

On Could 25, it was introduced that Youngjae could be launching a clothes line collaboration along with his canine Coco known as Ars with Coco.

The gathering is ready to be out there from midday KST on Could 25 to midday KST on June eight and can function merchandise for each folks and their canine companions. In response to the web site, “A portion of proceeds from the gross sales of Ars x Coco collaboration will likely be donated to animal shelters and advocacy organizations.”

In addition they launched a video of Youngjae and Coco taking part in a photograph shoot for the collaboration. Test it out under!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment