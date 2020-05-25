GOT7’s Youngjae Launches Clothing Line Collaboration With Pet Dog Coco

GOT7’s Youngjae has ready a particular collaboration with an cute associate!

On Could 25, it was introduced that Youngjae could be launching a clothes line collaboration along with his canine Coco known as Ars with Coco.

The gathering is ready to be out there from midday KST on Could 25 to midday KST on June eight and can function merchandise for each folks and their canine companions. In response to the web site, “A portion of proceeds from the gross sales of Ars x Coco collaboration will likely be donated to animal shelters and advocacy organizations.”

In addition they launched a video of Youngjae and Coco taking part in a photograph shoot for the collaboration. Test it out under!