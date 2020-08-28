General News

GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, And More To Compete On MBC Show With Their Dogs

August 28, 2020
MBC is planning a brand new competitors program for idols and their pet canine!

On August 27, Sports activities Donga reported that MBC is getting ready an idol canine agility competitors as a Chuseok particular. Canine agility is a sport by which an individual directs a canine via an impediment course. The recording for the present will happen in early September.

The individuals confirmed to date embody GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua, WJSN’s Soobin, Golden Youngster’s Bomin and Jaehyun, and Lovelyz’s Jisoo. All of their businesses have confirmed their appearances on the present by posting official notices about taking fan-made banners to cheer the idols on throughout the occasion.

Based on Sports activities Donga, the idol agility competitors might air as a separate present from the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” Chuseok particular. Relating to this, a supply from MBC shared, “We’re checking.”

Are you excited to see these idols and their pet canine in a contest?

