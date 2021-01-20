GOT7’s Youngjae Officially Signs With Sublime Artist Agency

It’s confirmed!

GOT’s Youngjae has signed an unique contract with Sublime Artist Agency, which homes Tune Kang Ho, Rain, EXID’s Hani, T-ara’s Hyomin, and lots of extra.

Asserting the information, Sublime Artist Agency shared, “We’re comfortable to have the multi-talented artist Youngjae be part of us. We’ll present unsparing help in order that he can unleash his abilities in numerous fields, together with music. Please present your unchanging help and consideration to Sublime Artist Agency’s artist Youngjae’s upcoming actions.”

The company shared a put up on their social media to welcome Youngjae:

Sublime Artist Agency is a complete leisure firm that works in artist administration, album planning and manufacturing, and commercial. It was revealed earlier this present day that the company can also be in talks with Jackson‘s file label Staff Wang for a enterprise settlement.

Youngjae debuted in 2014 as the primary vocalist of GOT7. Final yr, he was forged within the Netflix unique sequence “I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow,” which has but to announce a premiere date.

Better of luck to Youngjae in his new endeavors!

