GOT7’s Youngjae Opens Up About Troubles With His Voice, Chemistry With DAY6’s Young Okay, And Wanting To Try Acting

In a latest interview and pictorial with @star1 journal, GOT7’s Youngjae shared his ideas on branching out into different fields other than his singing profession.

Youngjae lately grew to become a everlasting DJ for MBC’s “Idol Radio” alongside DAY6’s Young Okay, and he described the brand new gig as a dream come true.

“Even earlier than my debut, I’d at all times dreamed of turning into a DJ, so I’m actually glad to be taking over the position,” stated Youngjae. “Earlier than the present, I at all times hearken to all of the songs on the album of the idols who’re guesting that day, and I additionally do analysis on the idols beforehand. I need to create a significant expertise for all the idols who seem on the present with us.”

He additionally reported that his and Young Okay’s personalities complemented each other effectively, explaining, “Young Okay could be very a lot an extrovert, whereas as compared, I’m barely extra introverted. We’re nonetheless within the means of getting nearer, however I feel that we’re in a position to create a greater present as a result of the 2 of us are doing it collectively.”

Youngjae additionally revealed that he was lately impressed to need to attempt performing after watching the 2019 movie “Joker.” The idol recalled, “I felt pleasure whereas watching Joaquin Phoenix’s performing.”

He went on to share, “My throat hasn’t been in nice situation currently, so I’ve began receiving therapy. When [my condition] has improved a bit, I’d prefer to attempt performing or singing in a musical. I’m hoping to indicate the general public a brand new aspect of myself.”

