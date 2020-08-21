GOT7’s Youngjae Reveals He Has Signed Up To Be Organ Donor

GOT7’s Youngjae has made a significant pledge!

On August 21, Youngjae revealed that he had formally registered to be an organ donor.

The GOT7 member commented, “Organ donation is one thing that may be a blessing for somebody—one thing that may carry one individual happiness or hope.”

He went on, “I’ve at all times thought it seemed actually cool and admirable when individuals who pledged to turn out to be organ donors had the image [indicating their pledge] on the underside of their driver’s licenses. By signing as much as be an organ donor, I really feel like I’m changing into a cool individual, so I’m grateful for the chance.”

