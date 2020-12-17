GOT7’s Youngjae Thanks Groupmate BamBam For Sweet Gift

GOT7’s Youngjae confirmed off a present he acquired from his groupmate BamBam!

On December 16, Youngjae posted images of himself posing in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by BamBam.

In English, the vertical banner reads, “BamBam Espresso for CYJ (Choi Younger Jae) (FLEX).” BamBam wrote on the banner on the prime of the truck, “Our Youngjae hyung, you’ve waited a very long time, haven’t you? Your youthful brother is right here! BamBam is right here!” In smaller textual content, he added, “There’s solely a bit bit extra left to go, so don’t surrender. Eat tasty meals and go for it!”

Within the submit’s caption, Youngjae tagged BamBam’s account and wrote, “Thanks Bam!” with a protracted string of laughter sounds adopted by “skrrrrrt” and a inexperienced coronary heart emoji.

BamBam commented on the submit, “FLEX~”

Youngjae is filming for the Netflix unique sequence “I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow” (literal title). He’ll star within the sitcom as “Sam,” the son of the president of a tteokbokki world meals chain who grew up in Australia.

