GOT7’s Youngjae Warns Against Hacking Of His Instagram Account

GOT7’s Youngjae has addressed latest hacking makes an attempt of his social media.

On September 16, Youngjae uploaded pictures of himself on Instagram and added the caption, “I believe somebody hacked my account. If one thing bizarre is uploaded or ‘preferred,’ it wasn’t me~ Should you do it once more, I’ll discover you. I noticed the place you tried to log in from.”

Youngjae is one in all many stars who’ve not too long ago addressed or taken motion towards hacking makes an attempt.

