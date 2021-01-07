GOT7’s Yugyeom Reported To Leave JYP Entertainment And Sign With AOMG + JYP Responds

On January 6, SPO TV Information reported that GOT7’s Yugyeom shall be signing an unique contract with hip hop label AOMG after his contract with JYP Entertainment expires this month. He has reportedly gotten in contact with varied administration corporations and has in the end determined to hitch AOMG.

JYP Entertainment stated in a press release to Newsen, “We’re nonetheless discussing varied potentialities concerning GOT7’s contracts, and we are going to inform you once we are prepared.”

In December, it was reported that GOT7’s Jinyoung had held conferences with BH Entertainment for a possible unique contract. JYP Entertainment confirmed that GOT7’s contract expires in January and said that they have been discussing numerous potentialities with the members.

GOT7 is a seven-member boy group from JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2014. They just lately gained the Worldwide Followers’ Selection High 10 on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Efficiency of the Yr Daesang on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

