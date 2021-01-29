Göteborg TV Drama Vision Awaits Nearly 500 Delegates

A file 500 delegates have signed up for Scandinavia’s main TV drama confab, TV Drama Vision, which is about to unspool on-line over Feb. 3-4, parallel to Sweden’s Göteborg Movie Pageant.

Subsequent to honorary visitor – Danish writer-helmer Susanne Bier (“The Night time Supervisor”, “The Undoing”), 30 keynote audio system will share their insights, enterprise and inventive tips about how one can increase world {industry} resilience at a time of unprecedented challenges beneath COVID-19. Walter Iuzzolino, creator of the worldwide curated streaming service Walter Presents – collectively owned by the U.Okay.’s Channel 4 – will open discussions, in dialog with media analyst Johanna Koljonen, writer of Göteborg’s annual Nostradamus Report.

Ampere Evaluation exec director Man Bisson returns to Goteborg for a second 12 months operating will analyze a sequence of TV tendencies to be careful for in 2021 – which he describes as turning on “compounding.” Pageant and market executives Frédéric Pittoors d’Haveskercke (Collection Mania), Dennis Ruh (European Movie Market), Jovan Marjanovic (Cinelink Sarajevo), Marie Barraco (Collection Collection), Gaia Tridente (MIA Market Rome) and Géraldine Gonard (Conecta Fiction) will share their experiences and plans for 2021.

Development-setting “digital” manufacturing beneath COVID-19 will probably be mentioned by Kjartan Thor Thordarson of Iceland’s Sagafilm, in addition to Patrik Nebout and Henrik Jansson-Schweizer on the Beta Movie-backed Stockholm-based Dramacorp.

“Underneath COVID-19, the place many productions have needed to cancel or revise their schedule and places, digital manufacturing is the subsequent large factor,” famous the Göteborg Movie Pageant’s head of {industry}, Cia Edström.

As all the time, high Nordic TV commissioners and world gamers working with the Nordics will take centre stage to element present methods and upcoming drama slates. These embrace drama chiefs from TV2, DR in Denmark, Sweden’s SVT, Norway’s NRK, Finland’s YLE, and the most important Nordic streamers C Extra and the Nent Group’s Viaplay.

HBO Europe’s Antony Root, government VP of unique programming and manufacturing, will unveil HBO’s imaginative and prescient for its Nordic Originals, along with Christian Wikander, its commissioning editor and VP of programming, as WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max prepares to land in Europe.

This 12 months’s Nation in Focus is Spain, with keynote audio system Domingo Corral, director of originals at Movistar Plus and Javier Mendez, CCO at The Mediapro Studio, giving a crash course on the Spanish drama growth speaking to Conecta Fiction’s Gonard.

By way of standout Nordic TV sequence, a handful of interval exhibits to be pitched share real-life-inspired tales about main historic figures or defining occasions in society.

Iceland’s “Vigdís” (RÚV, Glassriver/Vesturport), about former president Vigdís Finnbogadóttir and Norway’s “Energy Play” (NRK/Motlys/November Movie), turning on former Norwegian Labour chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, each dramatize inspirational ladies’s impacts on their nations’ politics and societies.

In the meantime, Swedish mini-series “A Royal Secret” starring Sverrir Gudnason (“Falling”, “Borg vs McEnroe”) explores the forbidden love between King Gustav V of Sweden and entrepreneur Kurt Hajby. Lisa James Larsson (“Victoria”, “Brittania”) serves as director. The sequence is repped by REinvent Studios.

Extremely-anticipated Icelandic fishing quota drama “Blackport” will probably be pitched as a piece in progress by its creators from the Vesturport collective. The undertaking, commissioned by RÚV, received the Berlinale Collection Market Copro Pitching award in 2018.

Elsewhere, in growth, “506 Grams of Ural Snow” (YLE/Aito Media/Haapasalo Leisure) is a Finnish drug ring thriller, and the Croatia-Iceland co-production “The Chance of an Island” (Drugi Plan/Glassiver) a dystopian drama about Icelandic refugees touchdown on Croatian islands within the aftermath of a Volcanic eruption in Iceland. Rounding off the European pitches are Croatia’s “The Abyss” and Estonia’s “Who Shot Otto Mueller”.

Different highlights of the TV drama showcase embrace the annual Nordisk Movie & TV Fond Prize for greatest screenplay of a Nordic TV drama, to be handed out on Feb. 3.

This 12 months’s contenders are Danish household drama “Cry Wolf”, efficiently proven on DR and bought by DR Gross sales, Finnish refugee drama “Cargo” from Fremantle, crime drama “Sisterhood” from Iceland, bought by NBCU, Norway’s darkly comedic “Welcome to Utmark,” from HBO Europe, and Sweden’s “Skinny Blue Line,” distrbuted by ITV Studios.

Full entry to TV Drama Vision’s platform goteborgfilmfestival.se/industry-platform for accredited members opens immediately Friday Jan. 29.

“We’ve needed to work laborious on our first digital occasion and we’re happy to supply a complete and related program,’ mentioned confab head Edström.

She added: “Crucial factor for us was to create engagement, so that folks will join and keep on-line. We’re all changing into higher socially on-line and have nice internet instruments to work in a different way, though nothing replaces conferences in actual life.”

TV Drama Vision will segue into Göteborg’s different {industry} occasion, its Nordic Movie Market, unspooling Feb. 4-7.